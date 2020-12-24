Line Up Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced 14 matches and a segment for next Tuesday’s new edition of AEW Dark on YouTube.

The show will feature the return of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley’s sons, Terrence and Terrell Hughes. They will face Santana and Ortiz. Known as TNT, the brothers lost to Chaos Project in their AEW Dark debuts back on November 10. The following week they lost to Jurassic Express, and then lost to The Gunn Club on December 22.

Dark will also feature Vary Morales’ debut against Rey Fenix, two six-man matches with Team Taz vs. Nick Comoroto, James Tapia and Ryzin, plus The Gunn Club vs. Royal Money, Baron Black and Mike Verna.

The SCU storyline will also continue on Tuesday’s AEW Dark. The Hybrid2 will face Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian and per the stipulation set last week, if SCU loses then this will be the final match for them as a team.

Tuesday’s “Waiting Room” segment with host Dr. Britt Baker will feature Matt Sydal as the special guest. Sydal will also wrestle Danny Limelight on the show.

AEW Dark airs on Tuesdays at 7pm ET via the AEW YouTube channel. Below is the full line-up for next week, along with a promo:

* Dr. Britt Baker hosts The Waiting Room with Matt Sydal

* Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian vs. Lindsay Snow

* Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Anna Jay with Tay Conti vs. Jazmin Allure

* Tay Conti with Anna Jay vs. Vertvixen

* Matt Sydal vs. Danny Limelight

* Sammy Guevara vs Aaron Solow

* Griff Garrison with Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Fuego del Sol

* Rey Fenix with Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Vary Morales

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Terrence and Terrell Hughes

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Shawn Dean and Tyson Maddux

* Chaos Project vs. El Cuervo de Puerto Rico and Ariel Levy

* The Hybrid2 vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian (the next loss for SCU will be their last match as a tag team)

* The Gunn Club (Billy, Colten, Austin) vs. Baron Black, Mike Verna, Royal Money

* Team Taz (Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Ryzin, James Tapia, Nick Comoroto