Line-Up Change To NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 Event For 3/8/2023

There have been two match changes for the upcoming NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 for March 8th in Fukushima.

At the NJPW 51st anniversary event, David Finlay officially became a member of Bullet Club. Prior to joining Bullet Club, NJPW had released a schedule of undercard matches for the New Japan Cup 2023 in which Finlay was scheduled to team with non Bullet Club members. In light of this development, NJPW has made some matches changes and have begun with the March 8th event.

Finlay was originally scheduled to team with Lio Rush and Tama Tonga to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi.

Finlay will now take Gedo’s spot in an eight man tag team match as he teams with fellow Bullet Club members KENTA, El Phantasmo & Chase Owens as they face Taka Michinoku, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi.

Tomoaki Honma will now be the partner for Lio Rush and Tama Tonga.

Here is the updated card for NJPW New Japan Cup 2023 for March 8th:

New Japan Cup First Round: Ren Narita vs EVIL

Ren Narita vs EVIL New Japan Cup First Round: Toru Yano vs Mark Davis

Toru Yano vs Mark Davis Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & YOH vs Wil Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & Kyle Fletcher

Lio Rush, Tomoaki Honma & Tama Tonga vs Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi

Shingo Takagi & BUSHI vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare

Taka Michinoku, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi vs David Finlay, KENTA, El Phantasmo &Chase Owens

Yuto Nakashima & Shota Umino vs Zack Sabre Jr and Kosei Fujita

This event will air live on NJPW World.