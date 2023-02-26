Line-Up For DDT Pro-Wrestling Judgment (3/21/2023); Konosuke Takeshita, Samuray Del Sol Debuts

On March 21, DDT Pro-Wrestling will be headed back to Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan to present it’s Judgment 2023 event. This show has been billed as the “Longest 5 hour special in Korakuen history”.

The main event of this show will see the current KO-D Openweight Champion Yuji Hino making his first defense of the title as he attempts to turn back the challenge of Yukio Naya.

The KO-D Universal Title will also be defended at the champion Naruki Doi faces the challenge of Tetsuya Endo.

Numerous other championships will be defended as well.

At Judgment 2023, former WWE star Samuray Del Sol FKA Kalisto will make his DDT Pro-Wrestling in ring debut as he will square off against DDT Pro star Yuki Ueno.

Konosuke Takeshita is scheduled for the show as well.

Here is the full line up of matches for DDT Pro Judgment 2023:

MAIN EVENT – KO-D Openweight Championship Match : Yuji Hino(c) vs Yukio Naya

: Yuji Hino(c) vs Yukio Naya DDT UNIVERSAL Championship Match : Naruki Doi (c) vs Tetsuya Endo

: Naruki Doi (c) vs Tetsuya Endo DDT EXTREME Championship Match : Jun Akiyama (c) vs Kotaro Suzuki

: Jun Akiyama (c) vs Kotaro Suzuki KO-D Tag Team Championship Match: MAO & Shunma Katsumata (c) vs Kazusada Higuchi & Ryota Nakatsu

MAO & Shunma Katsumata (c) vs Kazusada Higuchi & Ryota Nakatsu DDT 26th Anniversary Special Single Match: Sanshiro Takagi vs Konosuke Takeshita

Sanshiro Takagi vs Konosuke Takeshita International Special Singles Match : Samuray Del Sol vs Yuki Ueno

: Samuray Del Sol vs Yuki Ueno Special Tag Team Match : Super Sasadango Machine & Antonio Honda vs Super Powerful Tag Team which will be TBA.

: Super Sasadango Machine & Antonio Honda vs Super Powerful Tag Team which will be TBA. Special Tag Team Match : Chris Brooks & Drew Parker vs MJ Paul & Kanon

: Chris Brooks & Drew Parker vs MJ Paul & Kanon Special Singles Match : Hikaru Machida vs Takeshi Masada

: Hikaru Machida vs Takeshi Masada O-40 Championship 3 Way Match (Title Vacant) – Masato Oishi vs Gorgeous Matsuno vs Shinichiro Kawamatsu

– Masato Oishi vs Gorgeous Matsuno vs Shinichiro Kawamatsu Masahiro Takanashi vs Saki Akai

Kazuki Hirata & Yoshihiko vs Keisuke Ishii & Soma Takao

Yuki “Sexy” Iino, Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno, Yumehito “Fantastic” Imanari & Koju “Shining Ball” Takeda vs Akito & Toru Owashi & Hiroshi Yamato & Yusuke Okada

HARASHIMA & Keigo Nakamura vs Yukio Sakaguchi & Hideki Okatani

Yuya Koroku & Yuki Ishida vs Toi Kojima & Kazumi Sumi

Illusion & Sotatsu Nakamura vs L Unicorn & Reimu Imai

Pro wrestling legend Kenta Kobashi will be attending as a special observer for the KO-D Openweight Championship. He will also be a special guest commentator for the Wrestle Universe live stream of the event.

This event will air live on Wrestle Universe.