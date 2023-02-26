Line-Up For DDT Pro-Wrestling Judgment (3/21/2023); Konosuke Takeshita, Samuray Del Sol Debuts

On March 21, DDT Pro-Wrestling will be headed back to Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan to present it’s Judgment 2023 event. This show has been billed as the “Longest 5 hour special in Korakuen history”.
The main event of this show will see the current KO-D Openweight Champion Yuji Hino making his first defense of the title as he attempts to turn back the challenge of Yukio Naya.
／
📢3・21旗揚げ26周年後楽園大会全対戦カード決定‼
＼
👑KO-D無差別級選手権試合
＜王者＞火野裕士 vs 納谷幸男＜挑戦者＞
※第80代王者の初防衛戦。
🔽特設ページhttps://t.co/9zUN4eeSJn#JudgementDDT #ddtpro
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) February 26, 2023
The KO-D Universal Title will also be defended at the champion Naruki Doi faces the challenge of Tetsuya Endo.
／
📢3・21旗揚げ26周年後楽園大会全対戦カード決定‼
＼
👑DDT UNIVERSAL選手権試合
＜王者＞土井成樹 vs 遠藤哲哉＜挑戦者＞
※第9代王者2度目の防衛戦。
🔽特設ページhttps://t.co/9zUN4eeSJn#JudgementDDT #ddtpro
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) February 26, 2023
Numerous other championships will be defended as well.
At Judgment 2023, former WWE star Samuray Del Sol FKA Kalisto will make his DDT Pro-Wrestling in ring debut as he will square off against DDT Pro star Yuki Ueno.
／
📢3・21旗揚げ26周年後楽園大会全対戦カード決定‼
＼
⚔インターナショナルスペシャルシングルマッチ
サムライ・デル・ソル vs 上野勇希
🔽特設ページhttps://t.co/9zUN4eeSJn#JudgementDDT #ddtpro
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) February 26, 2023
Konosuke Takeshita is scheduled for the show as well.
Here is the full line up of matches for DDT Pro Judgment 2023:
- MAIN EVENT – KO-D Openweight Championship Match: Yuji Hino(c) vs Yukio Naya
- DDT UNIVERSAL Championship Match: Naruki Doi (c) vs Tetsuya Endo
- DDT EXTREME Championship Match: Jun Akiyama (c) vs Kotaro Suzuki
- KO-D Tag Team Championship Match: MAO & Shunma Katsumata (c) vs Kazusada Higuchi & Ryota Nakatsu
- DDT 26th Anniversary Special Single Match: Sanshiro Takagi vs Konosuke Takeshita
- International Special Singles Match: Samuray Del Sol vs Yuki Ueno
- Special Tag Team Match: Super Sasadango Machine & Antonio Honda vs Super Powerful Tag Team which will be TBA.
- Special Tag Team Match: Chris Brooks & Drew Parker vs MJ Paul & Kanon
- Special Singles Match: Hikaru Machida vs Takeshi Masada
- O-40 Championship 3 Way Match (Title Vacant) – Masato Oishi vs Gorgeous Matsuno vs Shinichiro Kawamatsu
- Masahiro Takanashi vs Saki Akai
- Kazuki Hirata & Yoshihiko vs Keisuke Ishii & Soma Takao
- Yuki “Sexy” Iino, Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno, Yumehito “Fantastic” Imanari & Koju “Shining Ball” Takeda vs Akito & Toru Owashi & Hiroshi Yamato & Yusuke Okada
- HARASHIMA & Keigo Nakamura vs Yukio Sakaguchi & Hideki Okatani
- Yuya Koroku & Yuki Ishida vs Toi Kojima & Kazumi Sumi
- Illusion & Sotatsu Nakamura vs L Unicorn & Reimu Imai
Pro wrestling legend Kenta Kobashi will be attending as a special observer for the KO-D Openweight Championship. He will also be a special guest commentator for the Wrestle Universe live stream of the event.
This event will air live on Wrestle Universe.