Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced three matches for next week’s episode of Collision on TNT.

AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May will defend her title against Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa will face The Outcasts’ Harley Cameron in a Day of the Dead Match (Día de Muertos Match) and Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher will take on Komander in a singles match.

