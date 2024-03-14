Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced four matches and one segment for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced that AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston will defend his championship against “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, “Lionheart” Chris Jerciho will face FTW Champion HOOK in a non-title match, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mariah May will take on “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo and a mystery partner in a tag team match and “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will address the fans.

Previously announced for next week’s Dynamite is TNT Champion Christian Cage defending his championship against “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland in an I Quit Match.