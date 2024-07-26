Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced four matches and two segments for their weekly television program on AXS TV next week.

It was announced that TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will defend his title against Mustafa Ali, Ryan Nemeth will battle Frankie Kazarian in a singles match, Spitfire’s Jody Threat will take on Knockouts World Tag Team Champion The Malisha’s Masha Slamovich in a non-title match, Rosemary will be in singles action, Joe Hendry will make an appearance and new Digital Media Champion and International Heavyweight Wrestling Champion PCO and Steph De Lander will have their wedding ceremony.