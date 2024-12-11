Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT On The CW

WWE announced the lineup for next week’s NXT episode on The CW.

NXT Champion Trick Williams will defend his title against Eddy Thorpe, NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) will defend their titles against Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey), and NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom will face 2024 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi and Sol Ruca. ZARIA will face Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) in a tag team match.

