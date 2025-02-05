Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT On The CW (2/11/2025)

WWE announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT on The CW, which will take place at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center) in Orlando, Florida.

The D’Angelo Family’s WWE NXT North American Champion “The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo will defend his title against Ridge Holland in a Steel Cage Match, WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King will put his championship on the line against TNA star The System’s JDC, Cora Jade will face Bayley in singles action and Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger), Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura and No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne and Tavion Heights) in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

