Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE announced the lineup for next week’s episode of SmackDown.

It was announced that Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will sign their Undisputed WWE Championship Match contract for Backlash France.

Next week’s SmackDown will also see the start of the 2024 WWE Draft and the appearance of CM Punk.

