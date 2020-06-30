Line Up For The Bump Tomorrow

WWE announced the following for tomorrow’s The Bump episode-

-Alexa Bliss/Nikki Cross
-Lana/Natalya
-Samoa Joe
-Ricochet
-Actor/producer Keegan Michael Key

Key will be there to promote the “Game On!” show that we reported on at this link, with Becky Lynch and former WWE Superstar Rob Gronkowski.

