Line Up For The Bump Tomorrow

WWE announced the following for tomorrow’s The Bump episode-
-Alexa Bliss/Nikki Cross
-Lana/Natalya
-Samoa Joe
-Ricochet
-Actor/producer Keegan Michael Key
Key will be there to promote the “Game On!” show that we reported on at this link, with Becky Lynch and former WWE Superstar Rob Gronkowski.
We've got @KingRicochet in the house! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/OiFaqKshCk
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 30, 2020
There'll be lots of ❤️❤️❤️❤️ when @NatbyNature & @LanaWWE join us! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/SnNr1029Oa
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 30, 2020
PLUS: @KeeganMKey calls in to talk about his @WWE fandom, his new @CBS show @gameon, and more on #WWETheBump!! pic.twitter.com/kVelCtDCFp
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 30, 2020