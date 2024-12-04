Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

By
James Hetfield
-

All Elite Wrestling announced four matches for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT.

STARDOM’s Mina Shirakawa will take on Emi Sakura in a singles match, The Conglomeration’s Willow Nightingale will go up against “The Professor” Serena Deeb in a NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty Women’s Invitational Tournament Match, Daniel Garcia will face The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match and Komander will battle Darby Allin in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.

 

