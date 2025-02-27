Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (3/1/2025)

All Elite Wrestling announced five matches and two segments for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max.

AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will defend his title against The Undisputed Kingdom’s Adam Cole, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will face The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) in a tag team match, we will hear from Kenny Omega, we will get an update on AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Powerhouse Hobbs and Bandido will battle The Learning Tree (“The Red Wood” Big Bill and “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith) in a tag team match.

