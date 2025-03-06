Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (3/8/2025)

By
James Hetfield
-

All Elite Wrestling announced four matches for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max.

AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will defend his title against Shane Taylor Promotion’s ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty, Momo Watanabe will face “The Professor” Serena Deeb in a singles match with Mercedes Moné on commentary, Hologram will battle La Facción Ingobernable’s Dralistico in singles action, and Harley Cameron will be in singles action.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.

 

