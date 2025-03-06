Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (3/8/2025)

All Elite Wrestling announced four matches for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max.
AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will defend his title against Shane Taylor Promotion’s ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty, Momo Watanabe will face “The Professor” Serena Deeb in a singles match with Mercedes Moné on commentary, Hologram will battle La Facción Ingobernable’s Dralistico in singles action, and Harley Cameron will be in singles action.
Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.
This Saturday, 3/8
On @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax
8pm ET/7pm CT
Saturday Night #AEWCollision@AEWHologram vs @DRALISTICO_LFI
LFI’s Dralistico will collide vs his family rival Hologram in their first ever 1-on-1 match THIS SATURDAY!
Don’t miss Collision
On TNT + Max
This Saturday! pic.twitter.com/9IIlGQtGGO
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 6, 2025
THIS SATURDAY#AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMax
Harley Cameron In Action!@HarleyCameron_ returns to the ring and to show off her ever growing skillset THIS SATURDAY on TNT + MAX! pic.twitter.com/q6SYOirV42
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2025
THIS SATURDAY#AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMax
TNT Championship
Daniel Garcia vs Lee Moriarty
TNT Champion Daniel Garcia responds to the chaos caused last week by Shane Taylor Promotions with a TNT Title Match against ROH Pure Champion @TheLeeMoriarty! pic.twitter.com/LlgMZNrAPE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2025
THIS SATURDAY#AEWCollision
8ET / 7CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMax
Serena Deeb vs Momo Watanabe
Before her TBS title match at Revolution, @stardom_momo goes head-to-head against 'The Professor' @SerenaDeeb with @MercedesVarnado on commentary THIS SATURDAY NIGHT on Collision! pic.twitter.com/QAhT4iQUGI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2025