Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced two matches for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT.

Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) will face The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) in an AEW Full Gear 4-Way Contenders Series Match and AR Fox will take on The Patriarchy’s Nick Wayne in singles action.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.