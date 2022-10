The matches for tonight’s episode of the National Wrestling Alliance’s Power series have been announced.

NWA Power will air on FITE TV at 6 p.m. ET, with the following matches:

* Non-Title: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Taven

* Kerry Morton vs. Joe Alonzo

* Kratos vs. Question Mark (with Aron Stevens)

* EC3 vs. Mercurio

* Angelina Love in action