Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up (10/25/2024)

WWE announced the line-up for their weekly episode of NXT Level Up set to take place later tonight.

Dion Lennox will face Gallus’ Mark Coffey in singles action, Tyra Mae Steele will battle Izzi Dame in a singles match and Dante Chen and Drake Morreaux will take on Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors in the main event.

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Dante Chen and Drake Morreaux tangling with Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors in the main event, Dion Lennox battling Mark Coffey, and Tyra Mae Steele taking on Izzi Dame.

Though he typically likes to test young Superstars in singles bouts as The Gatekeeper of NXT, Chen will enter the tag team ranks to align with Morreaux, an intriguing rookie searching for his first victory.

They’ll be opposed by Dixon and Connors, arguably the most arrogant tag team in WWE who are hoping to bounce back from a tough loss to Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont.

Plain and simple, The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang don’t like rookie Superstars.

The hard-nosed trio has directed its aggression at less-experienced competitors in recent months, and that trend will continue when former Heritage Cup Champion Mark Coffey looks to bully Lennox, an impressive youngster who recently came up just short against Brooks Jensen on NXT.

A former Olympic gold medalist, Steele has impressed in some narrow defeats to Wren Sinclair, Tatum Paxley and Kendal Grey, and she’ll seek her first career win against the no-nonsense Dame.

Dame has won each of her last two matches, defeating Karmen Petrovic on NXT prior to besting Layla Diggs on NXT Level Up.

Dame has won each of her last two matches, defeating Karmen Petrovic on NXT prior to besting Layla Diggs on NXT Level Up.