Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up (11/22/2024)

WWE announced the line-up for their weekly episode of NXT Level Up set to take place later tonight.

Harlem Lewis will face Gallus’ Joe Coffey in a singles match, Tyra Mae Steele will battle Lainey Reid in singles action and Dante Chen will take on Shiloh Hill in the main event.

You can check out the full press release below:

NXT Level Up preview, Nov. 22, 2024: Chen and Hill set for must-see clash

Chen to clash with Hill on NXT Level Up

An amazing edition of NXT Level Up will feature Dante Hill colliding with Shiloh Hill in a spirited main event, Harlem Lewis taking on Joe Coffey, and Tyra Mae Steele seeking a big win against Lainey Reid.

It’s only a matter of time before newcomers get an opportunity to go toe-to-toe with The Gatekeeper of NXT, and the towering Hill is about to get his chance to score a signature win against the veteran Chen.

Chen has won six consecutive matches on NXT Level Up, while Hill recently paired with Cutler James and Dion Lennox for an eye-opening victory over Gallus.

Speaking of Gallus, Joe Coffey seems certain to be in a foul mood after being pinned in the recent Six-Man Tag Team Match, and he’ll aim to take out his frustrations on Lewis.

Lewis is primed for his third career match, having impressed in a narrow loss to Chen before falling just short alongside Niko Vance in a tag team bout against Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont.

And after developing a habit of bending and outright breaking the rules, Reid has earned a pair of victories against Layla Diggs and Carlee Bright.

She’ll look to continue her winning ways against Steele, an Olympic gold medalist who is coming off a narrow loss to Izzi Dame.

Don’t miss an awesome episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!