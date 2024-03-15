Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up (3/15/2024)

WWE announced the line-up for their weekly episode of NXT Level Up set to take place later tonight.

NXT Level Up preview: Ruca makes monumental return against Sinclair

NXT Level Up preview: Ruca makes monumental return against Sinclair

An amazing edition of NXT Level Up will feature Sol Ruca making her highly anticipated return to battle Wren Sinclair in the main event, Carlee Bright tangling with Lola Vice, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino taking on Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux.

Ruca, who captured the imagination of the WWE Universe with her jaw-dropping Soul Snatcher finishing move, is back in action for the first time in nearly a year.

Standing in her way of a feel-good return win is Sinclair, who came up just short against Vice in her most recent match.

Boasting a decorated MMA background and three wins in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament en route to winning the eight-Superstar competition, Vice is a looking for another statement win against the energetic newcomer.

Bright impressed during a narrow loss to Blair Davenport during her last appearance on NXT Level Up and is seeking what would be the biggest win of her career.

Plus, Stacks is primed to team with “The D’Angelo Family’s Consigliere” for the first time against the outspoken Bernal and the debuting Morreaux, the latter of whom boasts an impressive combination of size and power.

Don’t miss an incredible episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!