Line-Up For Tonight’s Final Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up (12/27/2024)

NXT Level Up preview, Dec. 27, 2024: Chen primed for grueling Gauntlet Match

Dante Chen attempts to run the Gauntlet on finale of NXT Level Up

The final episode of NXT Level Up will feature Dante Chen attempting to run the Gauntlet in the main event, as well as a thrilling Six-Woman Tag Team Match that pits Layla Diggs, Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright against Lainey Reid, Kali Armstrong and Wendy Choo.

Perhaps it’s only fitting that The Gatekeeper of NXT is bestowed the honor of competing in the brand’s final match, but Chen will nevertheless be in for a massive test.

A winner of seven straight NXT Level Up bouts, Chen will combat several Superstars in a Gauntlet Match. Who will oppose The Gatekeeper, and can Chen endure multiple opponents in one night?

And after a wild melee that immediately followed Reid’s victory against Grey last week, Grey, Diggs and Bright join forces to battle Reid, Armstrong and Choo in what will be the only Six-Woman Tag Team Match in NXT Level Up history.

Which combatant will make a name for herself on the final episode, and who might score the decisive fall?

Find out on the can’t-miss series finale of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!