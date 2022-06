The full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World has been revealed by NJPW. The show will air on NJPW World tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time, and it will be available on demand shortly afterward.

Here is the card:

– Jay White, Juice Robinson, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson & Hikuleo vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, Mascara Dorada & Ren Narita

– QT Marshall vs. Karl Fredericks

– Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura