Lineup Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT Episode

Several happenings have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will be back on the show next week to respond to Joe Gacy. Last week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ event saw Breakker retain over Gacy in the main event, but Gacy and his disciples then carried Breakker away after an attack. Gacy spoke on this week’s show and said they left Breakker “in the wilderness,” but then invited Breakker to join his movement. Breakker will be back next week to give Gacy an answer.

Here is the full lineup for next week-

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar

* NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

* Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee

* Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in a first round match in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

* Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley in a first round match in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

* The Creed Brothers vs. The Viking Raiders

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker responds to Joe Gacy’s invitation to join his movement