Lineup For 3/13 Episode Of iMPACT, TNA Sacrifice Steel Cage Match Announced

– During the closing moments of the March 6 episode of TNA iMPACT, Director of Authority Santino Marella announced that Joe Hendry, Elijah, Leon Slater & The Hardy Boyz vs. The System & The Colons ten-man tag-team match at TNA Sacrifice 2025 next weekend will take place inside of a Steel Cage.

– Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the TNA Sacrifice 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on March 13:

* Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee vs. Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade

* Laredo Kid vs. Wes Lee

* Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater (TNA Sacrifice Advantage Match)

* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

* Joe Hendry will defend the TNA World Championship