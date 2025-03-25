Lineup For Inaugural WrestleMania After Dark Announced

WWE released the following announcement regarding the first-ever WrestleMania After Dark this year in Las Vegas, NV.

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Medium Rare have joined forces to deliver an electrifying entertainment experience like never before with the inaugural ‘WrestleMania After Dark’ at the Official Host Hotel of WrestleMania 41, and newest luxury resort on the Strip, Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Taking place each night from Thursday, April 17 through Sunday, April 20 at LIV and LIV Beach, WrestleMania After Dark will feature unforgettable musical performances, appearances by top WWE Superstars, and interactive activations to keep fans entertained all week long in Las Vegas.

Fans can purchase individual tickets to each event starting at $49.99 or secure a Weekend Combo Pass from $199.99. Offering a variety of VIP Tickets and VIP Table options, fans can pre-register ahead of Friday’s on-sale and learn more at www.WrestleManiaAfterDark.com.

WWE WrestleMania After Dark Weekend Schedule

Thursday, April 17: WrestleMania 41 Welcome Dinner and Launch Party at LIV

Welcome Dinner: 8:00pm-10:30pm. Official Launch Party: 10:30pm-4:00am

Appearances from WWE Superstars Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio

Performances from Valentino Khan and DJ IRIE

Welcome Dinner by Komodo: Kick off WrestleMania 41 with an exclusive WWE event at LIV with dinner by Komodo – featuring delicious takes on Southeast Asian dishes such as American Wagyu Tenderloin, Peking Duck, Wagyu Beef Sliders, Chicken Skewers, Plank Roasted Salmon, Salmon Tacos, Mushroom Tacos, Sushi Rolls, and an open bar experience.

Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $49.99

Friday, April 18: WrestleMania After Dark (Official Hall of Fame Afterparty) at LIV

WrestleMania After Dark (Official Hall of Fame Afterparty) at LIV will take place from 10:30pm to 4:00am

Appearances from WWE Superstars Bron Breakker and Liv Morgan

Performances from Metro Boomin and DJ IRIE

Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $79.99

Saturday, April 19: WrestleMania After Dark at LIV

WrestleMania After Dark at LIV will take place from 10:30pm to 4:00am

Appearances from WWE Superstars Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

Performances from Machine Gun Kelly and DJ IRIE

Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $79.99

Sunday, April 20: Gronk Beach – WrestleMania After Dark Edition at LIV Beach

Gronk Beach at LIV Beach will take place from 10:30pm to 4:00am

Overview: Former WWE 24/7 Champion and four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski is bringing his ultimate beach party Gronk Beach to WrestleMania. With a sold-out track record at Big Game Weekend and past artists including The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Flo Rida, and Lil Jon, plus appearances from Lizzo, Bill Belichick, Travis Kelce, Russell Westbrook, and more, Gronk Beach has grown into one of America’s most viral musical festivals

Appearances from WWE Superstars Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton

Performances from Flo Rida, Valentino Khan, and DJ Irie

Tickets and VIP Experiences starting at $79.99

As the Official Host Hotel and the resort to be, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering WWE fans up to 30% off room rates for new and existing Fontainebleau Rewards Members, the best guaranteed rate at Fontainebleau Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41. More details on WrestleMania 41 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas can be found online.

Seagram’s Escapes Spiked is set to elevate the excitement at WrestleMania After Dark, bringing the ultimate refreshment to the weekend’s festivities. Showcasing its three bold SKUs—Rumble Punch, Slammin’ Blueberry, and Pineapple Powerhouse—Seagram’s Escapes Spiked will be featured throughout the event, including a dedicated on-site bar. Fans will have the chance to experience these vibrant, knockout flavors while enjoying the high-energy atmosphere of the event. With a perfect balance of fun and flavor, Seagram’s Escapes Spiked is sure to deliver a throwdown of epic proportions all weekend long.