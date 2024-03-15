Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced the full lineup for next week’s episode of their weekly television program on AXS TV, which includes Knockouts World Champion “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace defending her title against Tasha Steelz and Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve defending his title against PCO.

It was also announced that Time Splitters (Kushida and Alex Shelley) will face Grizzled Young Vets (James Drake and Zack Gibson) in a tag team match and Ash By Elegance will be in singles action.