Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE revealed during Friday night’s episode of SmackDown that this Monday’s episode of RAW will see “Big” Bronson Reed and Seth “Freakin” Rollins have a face-to-face confrontation.

Monday’s RAW will also see WWE Intercontinental Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso defend his title against Bron Breakker, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) take on the Authors Of Pain (Akam and Rezar) in a World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s First Round Tournament Match and LWO’s WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee battle American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) in a World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s First Round Tournament Match.

