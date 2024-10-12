Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE revealed in an advertisement during Friday night’s post-WWE Bad Blood episode of SmackDown that this Monday’s episode of RAW will see Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER have a face-to-face segment ahead of their showdown for the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Monday’s RAW will also see The Miz face R-Truth in a singles match, Bron Breakker battle The New Day’s Kofi Kingston in singles action and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defend their titles against Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Kairi Sane).