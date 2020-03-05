Lineup For Next Week’s NXT Episode From The WWE PC

The following has been announced for next Wednesday’s NXT show from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

-Keith Lee defends NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes

-The Broserweights defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish

-Johnny Gargano shows Tommaso Ciampa how to do it “The Johnny Gargano Way”

NXT is being held at the WWE PC next week because Full Sail needs the normal Full Sail Live venue to host a school event for their Hall of Fame Week festivities.