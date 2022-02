The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

Victor Benjamin vs. Matt Cardona

Team War Finals: Chris Adonis, El Rudo & Thom Latimer vs. Rodney Mack, Parrow & Odinson

British Invasion (Nick Aldis & Doug Williams) vs. Fabled Jake & Jaden Roller

Christi Jaynes vs. Melina

Jennacide vs. Natalia Markova

Marti Belle vs. Tootie Lynn