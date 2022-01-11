Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of NWA Powerrr

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Powerrr series.

NWA Powerrr will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

Anthony Mayweather (Crimson) vs. Mims

NWA World Television Championship: Tyrus (c) (w/ Austin Idol) vs. Jaden Roller

Dirty Sexy Boys (Dirty Dango & JTG) vs. Sam Adonis & Jamie Stanley

Four-Way Match: Jennacide vs. Kenzie Paige vs. Christi Jaynes vs. Kiera Hogan

Judias (w/ Father James Mitchell) vs. Cyon

Three-Way Tag Team Match: Mike Knox & Matt Cardona vs. Trevor Murdoch & Tim Storm vs. Strictly Business (Chris Adonis & Thom Latimer)