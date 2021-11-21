Lineup For Tonight’s PWG It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) Event

PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) holds their It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) event tonight at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Here is the is card:

Tony Deppen vs. Lee Moriarty

Demonic Flamita vs. Dragon Lee

Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham

Aramis & Rey Horus vs. Jack Cartwheel & Alex Zayne

Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

PWG World Tag Team Championship: Anthony Henry & JD Drake vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King)

PWG World Championship: Alex Shelley vs Bandido (c)