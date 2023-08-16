Lio Rush Added To NJPW: All Star Junior Festival

You can officially pencil in two new matches for the NJPW: All Star Junior Festival coming up this Saturday.

Ahead of the show, it has been announced that IMPACT X-Division Champion Lio Rush will face Fugaz, Dragon Kid, Soberano Jr., and KC Navarro in a fatal five-way bout, while Vinny Pacifico will take on Goldy in a pre-show singles match.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show.

NJPW: ALL STAR JUNIOR FESTIVAL 2023

– All Star Junior USA Tournament: Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors– All Star Junior USA Tournament: Francesco Akira vs. Mike Bailey– East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. El Desperado & MAO– Philly Cheesesteak Cup Ladder Match: Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato– YOH & Matt Sydal vs. BUSHI & Shun Skywalker– Enzo Amore (Real1), Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie vs. Rich Swann, The DKC, & Ryusuke Taguchi– Lucky Dip Tag Match (Pairings TBD): Alex Shelley, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Robbie Eagles, Kosei Fujita, TJP, Cheeseburger, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru– Lio Rush vs. Fugaz vs. Dragon Kid vs. Soberano Jr. vs. KC Navarro– Kick-Off Match: Vinny Pacifico vs. Goldy