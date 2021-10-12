Lio Rush Addresses His Past Heat With Mark Henry and Their Current Relationship

During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, AEW star Lio Rush talked about where things stand between him and Mark Henry. The two had a heated exchange on social media in 2020 and Lio said the following regarding the matter:

“Me and Mark Henry’s relationship is super cordial now. I think it came down to two very strong personalities and two very different eras of wrestling. I think we agreed to disagree, and we’re about to be working together now. AEW is such an incredible place to be, and it would be foolish of us to carry on any kind of, whatever it was, because it was pretty random and wild. I want to take you back to the first time I was in AEW. The first time I met Tony Khan, I remember I was walking backstage and I was trying to meet Tony Khan in person for the first time. Somebody told me he was in his office. I’ll never forget it. It was like a movie scene. I opened up the door a little bit, and I saw Tony Khan. I opened it up even more and I saw Mark Henry. I’m like, out of all the times, why now, but I’m glad it happened that way because Tony knew about the little issues we had together. He said we should probably talk it out. We all agreed. We talked a little bit during that night, but then I saw him again the other week. It was me coming down the hotel elevator. I opened up the elevator, and there’s Mark Henry in the elevator. I’m like, ok, great. We started talking. Later on in the night, we figured we should take a picture because I thought that was a cool thing in itself that we were even able to have a conversation. I thought it would be cool for everybody to know that we had that conversation and squashed it.”