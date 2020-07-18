Lio Rush and Finn Balor Respond To Report That There Is Heat Between Them

Lio Rush and Finn Balor both took to Twitter on Friday, shooting down some reports that there is still “heat” between the two. A story surfaced online last year that said Balor and Rush had heat after a backstage incident the two had. The report claimed Balor tried to give Rush advice about him insisting that his wife be present at all times. That included during rehearsals. As the report goes, Rush didn’t take kindly to Balor’s suggestion and it led to an argument.

Rush was released from WWE in April. You can check out their Twitter exchange below:

Let’s nip this in the bud. I never had any beef with @FinnBalor. I texted you and told you I didn’t know where this story even came from and your words exactly were “ I don’t want to say anything about it publicly because it would draw more attention to the situation”…. welp — Lio (@itsLioRush) July 17, 2020

Lio, ive always been very fond of you, both in and out of the ring. As I told you before, there is no heat. I choose to live life in reality,& not worry about what people make up online. I’m only tweeting this because I know it’s important to you, if you want to talk, call me x — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 17, 2020

Hate that it had to get to this point. You know that I’ve always had the upmost respect for you. But I had to live with the tarnish & backlash on my name for being disrespectful for the past 2 years. I appreciate our conversation more than you’ll ever know. Thank you🙏🏽 @FinnBalor — Lio (@itsLioRush) July 17, 2020