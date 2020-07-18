Lio Rush and Finn Balor Respond To Report That There Is Heat Between Them

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Lio Rush and Finn Balor both took to Twitter on Friday, shooting down some reports that there is still “heat” between the two. A story surfaced online last year that said Balor and Rush had heat after a backstage incident the two had. The report claimed Balor tried to give Rush advice about him insisting that his wife be present at all times. That included during rehearsals. As the report goes, Rush didn’t take kindly to Balor’s suggestion and it led to an argument.

Rush was released from WWE in April. You can check out their Twitter exchange below:

