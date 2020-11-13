Lio Rush Announced For MTV’s New Season Of The Challenge

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush has been announced for the next season of The Challenge on MTV. The new season will premiere on Wednesday, December 9 at 8pm ET on MTV.
Rush tweeted the following on the new season:
“@MTV is about to Feel The Rush this December! Proud to announce that I’ll be competing in @ChallengeMTV ‘s #TheChallenge36 . #RealityTV #LioRush #Lio”
Here are the tweet announcements from Rush and MTV:
The wait is over! New season of #TheChallenge premieres Wednesday December 9th 8/7c on @MTV! 🔥🔥🔥 @theresa_m_jones @mtvrrdarrell @AneesaMTV @CoryWharton @lolojones @MTVASHLEYBROOKE @MTVDevinWalker @_nelsonthomas @fessyfitness #TheChallenge36 https://t.co/lta1LU6Elp
— The Challenge MTV (@TheChallengeMTV) November 12, 2020
