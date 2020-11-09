Lio Rush Cast In Power Rangers Movie “Legend Of The White Dragon”

Lio Rush has been cast in a role in the upcoming Legend of the White Dragon movie.

The former WWE star revealed during an appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast.

The movie is set to be a reunion-style movie which will feature several members of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast.

“You can download my new single that dropped on Friday, ‘Do You Remember’, it can be downloaded and streamed on Apple Music, Spotify, anywhere that music can be streamed or downloaded and be on the lookout for big projects to come in the future as well as the new upcoming film that I’m going to be a part of, Legend of the White Dragon, which I’m pretty excited about. It is actually a Power Rangers movie, so it’s kung-fu times 100. They’re still casting, I’m just part of the cast, we haven’t gotten who’s going to be who yet, but I will be in the movie, there’s a chance I could be a Power Ranger.”