Lio Rush Discusses Locker Room Differences Between NXT and the Main WWE Roster

After joining WWE in 2017, Lio Rush wrestled in NXT before moving to the main roster in 2018 and then returning to NXT in 2019. He was released from WWE in 2020. In 2021 and 2022, Rush had a variety of brief runs in AEW.

While speaking with WrestleTalk, Rush was asked about the differences between the locker rooms in WWE and NXT.

“I don’t think the locker rooms were all that different when it comes to the personalities. We’re all wrestlers, performers and entertainers at the end of the day. So I feel like nothing really stood out all that much other than the physical locker room we were in.

“I would say they were pretty similar, maybe NXT was a little more riled up because they were hungry and wanting to get to the main roster. On the main roster, it was a little bit more relaxed as if these people were at home and we were coming in to sit on the couch or open the refrigerator. There wasn’t really that much of a difference though.”