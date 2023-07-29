Lio Rush Is Proud To Hold X-Division Title, Plans To Do Great Things With It

Lio Rush is proud to be the IMPACT X-Division Champion.

After capturing the title from Chris Sabin at IMPACT Slammiversary 2023, the wrestling veteran spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm for an interview.

During the discussion, Rush spoke about how will carry his new belt around with pride.

“It feels appropriate. It feels great. It feels amazing,” he said. “This belt is historic. When I look at this, I look at IMPACT as…this is IMPACT. This is the World Title, to me. This big red X. I’m holding it with pride. It feels appropriate. I feel like I’ve helped influence this generation of wrestlers just like the X Division title has helped influence my generation and so many other generations.”

He also teased his plans to do “great things” with the title.

“I knew from that point on things were going to change and things were going to elevate,” Rush said. “I knew that it was officially my time. I’m holding this title, and I’m going to do a lot of great things with it.

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.