Lio Rush Looks Back On KUSHIDA Match, Says He Wants To “Show Face” In IMPACT

As noted, Lio Rush recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling star reflected on his match against KUSHIDA, as well as how he wants to “show face” in IMPACT Wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his match with KUSHIDA and the experience he had against the Japanese legend: “IMPACT was incredible. I think that was a huge milestone for me in my career. I’ve been to a lot of different promotions, a lot of independent promotions, a lot of different television promotions and I’ve done it all at a fairly young age. I’m proud of that, and IMPACT is another one of those places where I grew up watching and idolizing the wrestlers who were in the X-Division and the product was so exciting to watch. I was a huge fan of the video game. I played the video game back in the day.”

On his desire to show face in IMPACT at some point in his future: “Wrestling for IMPACT nonetheless was incredible, it was a feel-good moment, and it was cool that I was able to wrestle against a legend in KUSHIDA. I feel like it was a match made in heaven and it was supposed to happen, I’d love to show face in IMPACT in the future, hopefully, that happens. Yeah, a lot going on right now, and like I said, you never know. If that opportunity came, I’d be ready to make my own impact.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.