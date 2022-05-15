Lio Rush Makes His NJPW Return at Capital Collision

On Saturday night, Lio Rush made his NJPW return at Capital Collision in Washington, DC.

Rush made a surprise appearance before the co-main event. He cut a promo admitting that he is not medically cleared to fight and stated that he would be competing in the Junior Heavyweight Division when he is cleared to return to in-ring action.

Rush then joined the commentary team for the tag team match between Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero vs. Jay White and Hikuleo.

