Lio Rush Opens Up About His Time Working for AEW and Tony Khan

During an appearance on the Say Less podcast, former AEW star Lio Rush discussed his time spent working with Tony Khan and questioned whether or not AEW had a plan for him.

“Of course not. When I say things, I don’t wanna sound like it was breaking news because I feel like these things are so blatantly obvious. It’s like, yanno, he made it pretty clear to me, verbally, that when he was a fan of me, it was when I was in WWE and I was doing the manager stuff with Bobby [Lashley]. If that’s how he saw me, that’s the only light he sees me in… [then] that’s [probably what] he’s gonna shift me to be in that kind of role. Which I’m not, yanno… I’m so grateful for that time period [in WWE] because it taught me how to talk, it taught me how to present myself and build others up. No, I don’t think that [they] exactly knew what to do with me. That’s always a frustrating thing, but like you said when [I] say stuff it just gets f*cking blown up.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Skylar Russell for transcription)