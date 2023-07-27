Lio Rush Out, Blake Christian In For GCW: My Name Is

Lio Rush is out and Blake Christian is in for next Friday’s Game Changer Wrestling event.

On Wednesday, GCW announced via social media that Lio Rush has been pulled from their “My Name Is” show scheduled for August 4 at Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

Replacing Rush against “Speedball” Mike Bailey will be wrestling veteran Blake Christian.

Make sure to check back here next Friday night for complete GCW: My Name Is 2023 results from Detroit, MI.