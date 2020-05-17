Lio Rush Responds To Mark Henry’s Legal Threat, WWE Polls Fans On Current TV Product

– As previously noted, Mark Henry has threatened to sue Lio Rush for slander (Click here for details) and Rush issued the following response to the legal threat:

Couldn’t i just do the same for publicly de framing my name on national radio? @TheMarkHenry come on man, your going out sad. You deserve to be remembered for the greatest heel turn ever, not for threatening to sue a 25 yr old in the middle of a pandemic. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 17, 2020

– WWE released a new Fan Council survey and polled people about the current television product. One of the questions asked was about having wrestlers as “fans” at ringside which is a concept that has been implemented by AEW.

So #WWE sent surveys to some fans to know why people are not watching the shows. Interesting point they might have superstars as audience as #AEW does soon. pic.twitter.com/IA7mLlshaC — Marty Phillips (@MartyFrom12T) May 10, 2020