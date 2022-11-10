Lio Rush Reveals He Missed Out on Power Rangers Acting Role Due to Injury

NJPW star Lio Rush recently spoke with “Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey, and Rosy” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, he revealed that a current injury prevented him from appearing in a Power Rangers movie for which he had been cast.

Rush said, “Well actually, that opportunity [Power Rangers acting gig] kind of got stripped away from me because of my second injury. So yeah, yeah. I had a lot going on.

I believe I was supposed to be one of the villains. I was gonna have a small fighting scene… I was probably fighting off one of the Power Rangers, which would have been dope. I was looking forward to that.”

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)