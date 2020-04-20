Lio Rush Says He Doesn’t Plan To Wrestle For Much Longer

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush spoke about how he expects he won’t be wrestling that much longer during an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Here is what he had to say:

“I feel like — oh man — this is seriously weird because I don’t think I’ve ever said this publicly, but I feel like I don’t see myself wrestling for that much longer. I don’t know why. I feel like, you know, there’s multiple reasons for this just because I’ve been such a high caliber athlete my entire life, ever since I was five years old, just nonstop sports and camps and training facilities and stuff like that. From baseball to football, amateur wrestling, and as young as I might see to everybody else, I feel like all those years are finally starting to catch up with me. My body feels like I got hit by a mac truck. And I don’t know.

I think the older that I’m getting, the more that I’m starting to realize what my other dreams and goals and passions are. You know, music was something that recently came about. I always wanted to do music, but was just nervous to pursue it. So yeah, I don’t know. I guess that’s just something I’m going to have to see before time goes on, but five years from now, yeah, I definitely want to have a bigger name in wrestling. I want to be at the top of the food chain. I want to be in the same conversation as guys like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns. I want to make history in the company. That’s something that I always dreamed about doing was being a part of WWE, but not only being a part of WWE, I wanted to make history within the company. When I saw Randy Orton become the youngest world heavyweight champion ever, I remember just dreaming of one day having some kind of history planted within the company like that. Lio Rush was the first this, or Lio Rush was the first that. That’s what I want.”