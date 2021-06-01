Lio Rush Says He Spoke With Mark Henry At AEW PPV

Lio Rush and Mark Henry had a talk while backstage at Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, apparently squashing their beef from May 2020. As noted, Rush is currently on a handshake deal with AEW after debuting as The Joker in Sunday’s Casino Battle Royale. Henry has signed a contract to work as a coach and commentator for the company. The WWE Hall of Famer briefly appeared at Double Or Nothing and will speak on this Friday’s Dynamite. AEW has announced that Henry will be one of the commentators for AEW Rampage when it premieres on TNT this August.

In an update, Rush took to Twitter today and revealed that he and The World’s Strongest Man had an in-depth conversation at the pay-per-view. He wrote-

“For those of you wondering….Yes me and Mark Henry had a long in depth conversation last night. Looking forward to the future.”

Henry has not tweeted on the meeting with Rush as of this writing, but he did respond to a tweet from comedian and noted pro wrestling fan Ron Funches, who made a comment about AEW booking Henry vs. Rush.

“Ron be nice. @BustedOpenRadio,” Henry wrote back to Funches.

Henry is set to discuss signing with AEW on Wednesday’s edition of Busted Open Radio, and will likely talk about Rush as well.

The issues between Henry and Rush go back to May 2020 after Henry discussed Rush’s backstage issues in WWE, and the fallout from some comments made in May 2019 about Rush being broke. The back & forth led to legal threats from both wrestlers. You can click here to read a previous report on the back & forths between Henry and Rush last year.