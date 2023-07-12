Lio Rush Says IMPACT Locker Room Feels Like The Place To Be Right Now

There’s a different type of energy in the IMPACT Wrestling locker room these days.

Lio Rush can feel it.

“The Man of the Hour” appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he expressed this sentiment.

“Well now that I’m actually in the locker room and I’ve been in the IMPACT zone a couple of times now,” Rush said. “I definitely feel the energy.”

Rush continued, “The energy is a lot different and I feel like the energy is different coming off of the actual wrestlers.”

He spoke about how the IMPACT Wrestling locker room feels like the place to be right now.

“There are a lot of people there that are hungry in a different way, you hear the term hungry in wrestling a lot, but I definitely feel like they’ve got something to prove,” he said. “All of those guys and girls are superstars and they know it, which they should. This is the place to be, this is why I’m here. I’m not gonna waste my time, IMPACT is the place to be and I’m glad to be here.”

