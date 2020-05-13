Lio Rush Selling His Old WWE Ring Gear (Photos)

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush is selling off some of his old ring gear. He’s selling the ring gear and some wrestling memorabilia as well, which you can see below. He said,

Going to start posting which worn in-ring #wrestling memorabilia I’m selling here shortly. Stay tuned and tell a friend. Have some pretty cool stuff 😜🔥 — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 13, 2020