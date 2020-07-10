Lio Rush To Retire From Wrestling Soon?

Former WWE star Lio Rush is teasing his retirement from wrestling. Rush posted an Instagram video that teases an announcement to come on 7/20 for his “Final Match” but no details were given. He did another Instagram post this week that asked fans who they want to see him wrestle his “Final Match” with.

He wrote with the video: “It’s been an amazing ride. 7.20.20 I will be announcing #TheFinalMatch. #Lio #LioRush #Wrestling”

This is not the first time Rush has teased retirement since being released from WWE on April 15th as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID 19.

Stay tuned for updates on Rush’s plans for the future. Here are his full Instagram posts-