Lio Rush Tweets Bobby Lashley During Raw

WWE NXT Superstar Lio Rush took to Twitter on Monday with a cryptic tweet and a message to Bobby Lashley, who he used to manage on RAW.

Rush tweeted Lashley as he was about to compete in the RAW main event. He wrote, “I’m only one call away …@fightbobby”

Rush made the cryptic tweet about an hour later after RAW was off the air.

“You’re going to miss me,” Rush wrote in a separate tweet.

Lashley responded to Rush’s original tweet about an hour later.

He wrote back, “I hear ya brotha [left-facing fist emoji]”

Rush then re-tweeted the tweet about being just a call away earlier this afternoon.

There’s no word yet on what the tweet is a reference to.

Rush had been working as Lashley’s mouthpiece on the red brand until he was quietly removed from the storylines and the road last summer following a dispute with WWE officials over his contract and how he was being used. He finally returned in September of last year, but this time he was a member of the NXT roster. Rush won the NXT Cruiserweight Title a few weeks later, but dropped it to Angel Garza after a 63-day reign. Garza then lost the title to current champion Jordan Devlin after a 44-day reign.

Rush last wrestled on the January 24 WWE 205 Live episode, losing to Tony Nese by count out. He defeated Sunil Singh on 205 Live the week before that.

Sty tuned for updates on Rush’s status. You can see the related tweets below:

