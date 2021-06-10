Lio Rush Undergoing Surgery, Comments On Retirement

Lio Rush took to Twitter today and issued a statement before undergoing surgery to repair the shoulder injury he suffered at AEW Double Or Nothing.

These new comments come after Rush announced his retirement earlier in the week. You can click HERE for full details on his retirement and offer from AEW.

The new statement posted today before surgery is as follows-

“Before i head into my procedure today, i wanted to share something. I’m content with what I’ve accomplished in my wrestling career. I’m happy that i made the decision that I’ve made. This wasn’t an easy one, but it was the right one. I started this wrestling journey at 17 years old and I sacrificed everything that I had to put me in the position that I am currently in today. To me, this is my 2nd chance to be the father that I’ve always wanted to be and the husband I’ve always wanted to be. I’ve been through a lot in my life. A lot unseen and a lot unheard. I have a story. A unique story and i hope to tell it one day at the right place, at the right time and in the right setting. I love you guys and i will miss you guys so much. Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me and my family. #Wrestling.”